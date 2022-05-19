Governor Wike pays condolence visit to Senator Ewuga over daughter’s death

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has paid a condolence visit to Senator Solomon Ewuga over his daughter’s death in a plane crash in Cameroon.

Wike who is 2023 presidential aspirant visited Ewuga with his entourage where he sympathised with the former lawmaker nd former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory at his Asokoro residence, Abuja.

Ewuga’s daughter, Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot died alongside others when her plane crashed in central Cameroon.



The ill-fated mini aircraft in which the female pilot died with other 11 passengers belonged to Caverton Aviation, Cameroon.

Local media in Cameroon reported that the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen airport to Belabo in the eastern part of the country when suddenly the radio contact was lost.Governor Wike and his entourage during the condolence visit to Asokoro Abuja residence of Senator Ewuga prayed God to give the entire family the fortitude to bear the death of his daughter.

