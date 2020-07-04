Governor Umahi, ‘some close aides,’ test positive for COVID-19

Share the news













Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has tested positive for the ravaging coronavirus disease.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaiki, Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze, confirmed that some close aides of the governor also tested positive for the disease.

Nwaze confirmed that though the governor was not currently showing any symptom of the disease, he has isolated in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

“The governor has directed his Deputy, Dr Kelechi , to coordinate the state’s fight against the disease and appealed to the citizens to take the NCDC protocols seriously.

“He will currently be working from ‘home’ and will be conducting all meetings virtually,” Nwaze confirmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Umahi on July 2, announced that he was expecting his second COVID-19 test result on July 3 and will make it public.

Umahi while swearing-in newly appointed state Executive Council (EXCO) members among other appointees said that he had directed all those who worked in the state’s 2020 budget review team to immediately undergo COVID-19 test.

“We are finalising the state’s budget review as required by the World Bank and after such hard work, most (of) us ‘broke down’ and are being treated of malaria.’’

He recalled that he had earlier tested negative for the virus from a test conducted after a hectic adaptation to the state’s newly introduced accounting system in March. (NAN)

