Governor Okowa: ‘My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19’

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has disclosed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife has also tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said.

Okowa who confirmed this development in a tweet on his handle Wednesday said, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. pic.twitter.com/NzBWB96Q91 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 1, 2020

It could be recalled that the family had earlier taken precautions after his daughter positive earlier.

Okowa announced his test result 24 hours after Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.



The Delta state governor thus joins a growing list of governors who have also tested positive for COVID-19.They include Governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

