Governor of the Year 2024 Award: Why Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto?

By Mohammed Bwago

The recent governor of the year award by The Sun, received by the executive governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on March 1st, 2025, did not come as a surprise to those who have been following his various development strides in the state. These strides cut across all sectors of the economy in the state. The developments that Sokoto State are indeed eye-catching. No wonder, the organizers of the award, having beamed their search light on the activities of Nigeria’s governors, the fine gentle governor of Sokoto state, caught their attention.

It must be noted that Governor Aliyu is less than two years in office, yet he has achieved this unimaginable records, beating his counterparts in the North West region, the North in particular and the country as whole.

Looking at the criteria for the award, it is undoubtabe that Governor Aliyu has surpassed all the requirements and, therefore, eminently qualified.

His achievements in the governance of the State are visible for the blind and audible for the deaf, be they in the areas of education both primary, secondary and tertiary level; security, agriculture, health, power, roads, environment, employment, poverty alleviation and youth empowerment in various skills is a true testament that the governor being a youth himself, believes in uplifting the economic status of the youths to be self-employed and reliant.

Every nook and cranny in the state is witnessing one or several gigantic developments. In fact, religious affairs is receiving serious attention with the building and renovating of worship and religious centers.

The point must be made that presenting this award to Governor Ahmed is not in any way a misplacement of priority or a political action to promote him among his colleagues governors. No, he truly deserves it. Because even his political opponents acknowledge that not a week or two passes without the governor commissioning of one or more important projects that have a positive impact on the lives of his people.

Governor Ahmed is not a swashbuckling personality. He does not make noise about his achievements like some of his colleagues. He would rather allow his work to speak for him. That is a typical characteristic of achievers everywhere in the world. His records so far are not exaggerated but are verifiable for the doubting Thomases. Like Governor Ahmed, or hate him, he does not care because he is too busy and determined to be distracted from providing democracy dividends to his people because it is what he promised the people during electioneering campaign. Therefore, there is no time for playing politics with sensitive issues of development, which his people are dire need of.

But, what does this “governor of the year award” signify to Governor Ahmed?

Well, it is said to whom much is given more is expected. It is a promotion and promotion, in the words of Abel Ubeku, means adding more responsibilities to someone to do more. This exactly is what the award means to Governor Ahmed, and he captured it in his acceptance speech, where he made it clear that the award is a challenge, or a call, for more work. Realizing this, by the governor, is therefore an indication that the people of Sokoto State have not seen anything yet in terms of development as more are coming.

Based on the speech and body language of the governor, he will still win another governor of the year award for 2025, as what has happened within the less than two years of his administration is more of an introduction to development. No wonder the appropriation bill (budget ) for the year 2025, presented to the House of Assembly, capital expenditure is higher than the recurrent. This foretelling that many people from other parts of the country may be migrating to Sokoto State, to benefit from this giant stride, after all “who no like better thing in this country,”

(everybody is Bolanle, who like better) apology to a Nigerian muscle rapper, Zlatan.

I have a feeling that Sokoto State under the pragmatic leadership of Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, will definitely be transformed. We pray God preserve our lives for those who think the award is political, to tell us they eat their words, because they will surely be put to shame by this unstoppable workaholic governor.

To those who are still asking why did they give the best governor of the year award to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, point of correction, he was not given, but he won it uncontestably, clean and clear!

One other significant highlight at the award venue was the calibre of dignitaries who graced the occasion and who is who in Sokoto that dominated the venue. One would say the event took place in Sokoto!

This simply shows how much the people love the governor. The icing on the cake was the calibre of the personalities that made the presentation to governor. The national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Distinguished Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, the founder of The Sun newspaper. Incidentally, the duo were governors of their states at a time. Space would not be enough to mention all the people who attended the event.

My prayer is for God to preserve and protect the able governor (Sarkin Aiki Sokoto) and give him sound health, more wisdom and resources to continue transforming Sokoto State in years come.

I like to conclude by sending my hearty congratulations to the executive governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, (Sarkin aiki Sokoto) and the entire people of the State for this well-deserved award.

Congratulations, your Excellency!