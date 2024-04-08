Governor Ododo mourns death Of Prof. Yusuf Aliyu

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has mourned the death of Professor Yusuf Otaru Aliyu, Emeritus Professor of Veterinary Medicine and the Ohinoyi of Anebira in Zaria who died last Friday.

In a condolence message signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Governor Ododo commiserated with the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammed Ahmed Tijani Anaje, the Ebira nation and his immediate family over the colossal loss.

The Governor called on the family of the late Professor Yusuf Otaru Aliyu to be consoled by the indelible footprint left by the late academician through the many lives he touched as a teacher and a community leader of note.

Born on the 14th of January, 1943 in Okene, Kogi state, Professor Yusuf Otaru Aliyu was a Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira where he taught for several years before his retirement.

Governor Ododo prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Professor Yusuf Otaru Aliyu and for God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Professor Yusuf Otaru Aliyu died in Zaria at the age of 81 and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.