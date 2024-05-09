Governor Ododo Condoles with  NSA Ribadu over brother’s death

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Ahmadu Salihu Ribadu, elder brother of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In a condolence letter signed by the Kogi State Governor, Governor Ododo noted that he was shocked by the death of the late Ahmadu Salihu and shared in the grief of the National Security Adviser and the entire Ribadu family.

Governor Ododo who reflected on the inevitability of death said it was painful for a family to lose a loved one especially when the deceased is dear to the family and the community like the late Ahmadu Salihu Ribadu.

The Governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Ahmadu Salihu Ribadu and urged the family to take solace in the knowledge that the deceased led a life full of personal fulfillment and impact in the community.

The late Ahmadu Salihu Ribadu died on Sunday in Yola, Adamawa state and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites