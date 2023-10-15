Governor Eno restates support for Nigerian Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has expressed his continuous support to the Nigerian Army(NA) for her sacrifices in the midst of daunting security challenges and keeping Akwa Ibom peaceful.

Governor Eno made the declaration, when the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday 14 October 2023.

Speaking further, Governor Eno noted that the commitment and dedication of troops of the Nigerian Army in synergy with other security agencies have kept the peace in Akwa Ibom, thus providing a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

The Governor pointed out the State Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom have over the years cultivated a robust and cordial relationship with the Army and other security agencies, maintaining, that this accounts for for the creation of the Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways to enable the state government effectively and proactively partner the security forces and agencies for meaningful security in the state.

He disclosed that the state has procured 14 patrol boats for patrolling the coastal areas of the state to tackle the menace of piracy and kidnapping.

Stating the purpose of his visit, the COAS reiterated, that he is on a working tour of formations and units of the NA to assess their state of readiness, revealing that he was in Akwa Ibom to inspect Headquarters 2 Brigade and to inaugurate a Civil-Military project initiated by one of their sons , Major General Uwem Bassey.

The Army Chief appreciated the Governor for the unprecedented level of support extended to the Brigade and the 6 Battalion, Abak to enhance their operational effectiveness.

General Lagbaja declared that the Nigerian Army is the peoples’ Army, asserting that the army is for all Nigerians and should be seen as such. He reassured the Governor that the formations and units operating in the state are to dutifully provide safe and secure atmosphere for economic growth and development in the state and the nation in general.

