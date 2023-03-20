Governor-elect promises prudent management of Jigawa resources, good governance

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Governor-elect, Malam Umar Namadi, has promised to ensure prudent management of resources in Jigawa and to continue with legacies of his predecessor of good governance.

In a statement, signed by Mr Habibu Nuhu, a Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to Gov. Muhammad Badaru’s, Namadi described his election as the will of God.

Namadi expressed his appreciation to the Almighty Allah and people of the state for their rcommitment, support and prayers for his victory.

”My being elected is not because I am better than anyone. It is the will of God who gives power to anyone He so wishes.

”I urged the people of the state to always remain prayerful and committed to the development of the state. I promise to continue with the legacies of Gov. Badaru of prudence and good governance,” he said.

In a related development, Badaru, in a statement congratulated the governor-elect and the people of the state.

The governor, who expressed happiness over Namadi’s choice as his successor, described him as a loyal, hardworking and prudent person.

He also expressed confidence that the governor-elect had what it takes to move the state to the next level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Namadi as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Jigawa.

INEC said Namadi polled 618,449 votes while Mustapha Lamido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 368,726 votes and Ibrahim Ringim of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 37,156 votes.

Of the total number of registered voters which stood at 2,351,298, the number accredited for the governorship election was 1,073,540 votes, while the total votes cast was 1,052,793. (NAN)