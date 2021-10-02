Governor condemns kidnap of Permanent Secretary

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has condemned the kidnap of the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Transport, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa and his son in Zungeru.

The Governor in a statement described the act as evil and inhuman.

Governor Sani Bello who also decried the barbaric and atrocious acts of bandits in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas recently, where many villagers were slaughtered, burnt and some kidnapped, houses as well as food bans set ablaze, said with the recent turn of event in the acts of banditry there is the urgent need for total overhauling of the strategy of security aparatus.

The Governor maintained that the security operatives are capable of curtailing the situation and called for more support by the general public with useful and timely information.

He then prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, quick recovery of those injured and the safe return of those kidnapped.

The Governor re-assured the people of his administration’s unrelenting efforts to address the insecurity in the State.

