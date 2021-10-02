Governor condemns kidnap of Permanent Secretary, Son

October 2, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned the kidnap the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry Transport, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa and his son in Zungeru. 

The Governor in a statement described the act as evil and inhuman.

Governor Sani Bello who also decried the barbaric and atrocious acts bandits in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas recently, where many villagers were slaughtered, burnt and some kidnapped, houses as well as food bans set ablaze, said with the recent turn event in the acts banditry there is the urgent need for total overhauling of the aparatus.

The Governor maintained that the  security operatives are capable curtailing the situation and for more support by the general public with useful and timely information. 

He then prayed for the repose the souls those killed, quick recovery those injured and the safe return of those kidnapped. 

The Governor -assured the people his administration’s unrelenting efforts to address the insecurity in the State.

