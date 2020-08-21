Governor Bello signs Confluence University of Science and Technology Bill into law

Photo: Governor Bello, Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mathew Kolawole and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed .Others are State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku and the commissioner for health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday, assented to the bills for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science andTechnology, Osara and the Central Reference Hospital, Okene which were passed by the State House of Assembly respectively.



The Governor while performing this statutory function in his office, said the importance of education and health to the society cannot be overemphasized. He reiterated the fact that the world economy is gravitating from being theoretical based to more advanced and practical innovative driven style of knowledge acquisition and the University would serve as a specialized one that will provide the much needed manpower for the ever increasing industries within and outside the country.

The Governor, speaking in his office at the signing ceremony Friday, made a firm promise by stating that his people-driven administration will devote the much needed resources, time and dedication to ensure that the people- oriented project is commissioned before the expiration of his tenure.

In the same vein, the Governor also signed the bill for the establishment of Central Reference Hospital Okene as part of his adminsitration’s efforts towards boosting healthcare delivery in the state.Governor Bello said that he had earlier signed into law, the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme which he noted, will guarantee every citizen of the state access to quality health services within the state.



Earlier, the speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mathew Kolawole while commenting on the two bills stated that they were of immense value to the people of the state. He commended the governor for assenting to the bills while thanking members of the assembly for meticulously considering the bills for swift passage.



In his vote of thanks, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN commended the governor for his speedy assent to the bills, saying the two sectors were critical to the development of the state.He commended the State House of Assembly for the “timely passage” of the two Bills saying “the action of the state Assembly and its members is historic and a catalyst for industrial revolution in the state”.



