Governor Aliyu’s Second term Is Guaranteed –Hon. Muhammad

The governor of Sokoto state, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, can always go to bed with the guarantee that his ticket to continue the good work he is doing in the state till 2031, is assured.

This is the position of the Commissioner for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, Hon. Abba Muhammad, who said that the governor’s transformational leadership which has brought about genuine development to the state, is his basic campaign material.

Hon. Muhammad, who said these in an exclusive interview in Sokoto, stated that Governor Aliyu has wiped tears from the eyes of Sokoto people with his people-oriented governance style which is a total departure from the administration that he replaced.

According to him, Governor Aliyu works with the good interest of Sokoto people at heart and builds them into every of his policies.

Stating that ‘government is about the people,’ the commissioner noted that though power comes from God, the “unprecedented achievements” of the governor would make the 2027 election a no contest for him.

“You know, power comes from God; that is our belief. But considering his unprecedented achievements, I have no doubt in my mind that he will win the 2027 elections hands down.

“Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has worked tirelessly to touch lives because the people are the essence of government. They have stood by the governor. By last year the governor had completed over 180 projects. Under the first 100 days he vigorously attacked the projects that the previous administration had abandoned.

“The people of Sokoto State are no fools -they can see the roads, the schools and healthcare facilities and the governor is accessible to them because he is focused on Sokoto State and he is not using the position as a stepping stone for the presidency,” he said.

Hon. Muhammad said the people of Sokoto state will massively reward the governor with their votes in appreciation for his outstanding performance and leadership which has touched most lives in the state.