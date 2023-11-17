Resume or resign, PDP group tells Governor Akeredolu

The Ondo state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has been told to resume office are resign so that the state can move forward.

Mr. Akeredolu who has been ill for some time now was tod to obey the constitution and save the state from crisis.

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party PDP u DER the aegis of PDP Forever Initiative made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

The group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Obande Gideon Obande at a world press conference on the Ondo State leadership vacuum maintained that there is a provision for a deputy to discharge the Governor’s duties in an acting capacity as enshrined in the law.

According to Obande “though, we will continue to pray for his quick recovery because he is human, but his incapacitation should not affect governance.

He criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for failing to show good example by calling Akeredolu to order.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC is yet to provide the kind of leadership expected of it by Nigerians. The worst of it is the political vacuum in Ondo State where the APC led Federal government used in showcasing its ineptitude towards governance in the Country.

“During our reign in power, Former president Umar Musa Yar’Adua was sick and could not transmit power to the Vice President before leaving the Country, our party invoked the powers of the constitution and empowered the vce President a”s the Acting President.

“It also happened in Taraba State when the late Gov Danbaba Suntai had an air crash, we resolved the crisis but the ruling APC has failed woefully in managing the political crisis in Ondo State. This is a sign that the APC led Federal government is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians

“What is so difficult to call the State Assembly to order and ensure smooth working relationship between the Deputy Governor and the sick Governor’s family? We believe that because the crisis is in Yoruba land, the APC has abandoned the constitution to serve some personal interest thereby abandoning Nigerians to their faith.

“Let it be known that, this Country belongs to all of us, whether PDP or APC even Labour Party, as such, we can not fold our arms and watch the Nation been sank. Once upon a time, our party, the peoples Democratic Party attempted to protest against the leadership vacuum in Ondo State but the security agencies prevented us. We are not giving up, we are resilience in propagating good governance at all time.

“It has become ridiculous and indeed a laughing stock the activities of non state actors who display their overbearing influence on the management of affairs of Ondo State in view of their relationship with the ailing Governor, Olarotimi Akeredolu.

The same people who are close to the Governor, mostly his family members who believe that the mandate given to Governor Akeredolu is a retirement benefit to the entire family are responsible for the ugly situation in the State.

The Governor has been around in the Country but obviously not fit enough to manage the affairs of the State. The question is, since the Deputy Governor is not allowed to act, and the Governor has refused to resume, who is administering the State at the moment.

The group called on Governor Akeredolu to “resume within 72hours or hand over power to his Deputy for effective management of Ondo State”

“We understand that, Mr President is a season politician who ordinarily should have intervene, like wise the National Leadership of the APC but their failure to address the issue is raising more concern as Ondo State is central to National development.

“We make bold to say that, if the Governor fail to resume or handover power to his Deputy within 72hours, we will have no option than to occupy Ondo State Government House to press home our demand”

