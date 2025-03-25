Governor Ahmad Sokoto: Beyond Ramadan, By Keren Ibrahim

Just like the five daily prayers, pilgrimage to Mecca, and alms-giving, another key Islamic injunction is Ramadan, which is a sacred obligation for every able Muslim to fast. These Pillars of Islam guide the daily life and worship of Allah (SWT).

Nigerian Muslims, in the last few weeks, have joined over 1.9 billion Muslim faithful worldwide in observing Ramadan. The primary objective of Ramadan is to increase spiritual growth, drawing adherents closer to Allah through fasting, prayer, and increased acts of charity and good deeds.

In Sokoto State, the Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto administration has undertaken several significant initiatives during Ramadan to support the less privileged members of the community, aligning with the religious component of his administration’s 9-point Smart Agenda. These efforts underscore the governor’s commitment to advancing the propagation of Islam. Sokoto State, being the Seat of the Caliphate, is clearly leading the way in ensuring the propagation of the faith by learned religious leaders.

By choosing to help the needy Muslims in Sokoto State, Governor Ahmad Aliyu showcases his reputation as a caring leader who prioritizes the welfare of his people. Indeed, the current economic challenges have made it extremely difficult for many Nigerian Muslims to observe this all-important religious duty. However, even in wealthier nations, responsible governments and privileged individuals, as a matter of religious obligation, reach out to help others fulfill their fast. This goes beyond poverty; it is an opportunity to reap the tremendous rewards that come with helping the poor and vulnerable fulfill their religious obligation.

According to Tirmidhi, “Ramadan is a blessed and honourable month, and the rewards for charity are multiplied in it. The best charity is that which is given in Ramadan.”

Islam always preaches peace and is against violence or terrorism. It is a religion that encourages harmony among people, irrespective of tribal or religious differences. As a devout Muslim himself, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto emphasizes the need to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to change the negative perceptions some non-Muslims hold about Islam.

Since assuming office, the governor has executed numerous programs aimed at strengthening and promoting Islamic propagation in the state. These include the construction of new mosques and Islamiyya schools, the renovation and carpeting of many Juma’at and other masjids, the installation of solar-powered systems, and the drilling of boreholes in several mosques. He has also restored the monthly allowance for Imams, deputy Imams, and Muazzins, a policy originally introduced by former Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko but discontinued by the Aminu Tambuwal administration without justifiable reason. These provisions have greatly supported the poor during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

While some Ramadan traditions are specific to regions and cultures, they all share the common practice of feeding the poor and engaging in acts of charity, which are fundamental to Ramadan. Studies confirm that Muslims practice greater generosity during Ramadan, viewing it as an obligation just as important as fasting.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, alongside his mentor and father figure, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and other generous individuals worldwide, has stepped in to support the needy, ensuring they fulfill their fasting obligations with ease and dignity. This follows in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was known for his generosity, especially during Ramadan.

Under the Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto administration, a key initiative has been the revival and expansion of the state’s Ramadan feeding program. While inaugurating the committee to oversee the program, he emphasized his administration’s commitment to expanding it, increasing the number of feeding centers from over 130 in 2024 to more than 150 in 2025. This expansion aims to decongest existing locations and improve accessibility for beneficiaries. The Sokoto State Government has budgeted over N998 million for the 2025 Ramadan feeding program.

The program includes distributing bags of maize and financial aid to religious leaders and institutions. Imams of Juma’at mosques received five bags of maize and N100,000 each, while Deputy Imams (Naibs) received three bags of maize and N50,000 each. Muazzins were given two bags of maize and N50,000 each. Additionally, 300 senior Islamic scholars received N200,000 each, while 150 Islamic organizations were allocated N300,000 each. Malaman Zaure (10 per ward across 23 LGAs) received N50,000 each, and another set of scholars received N100,000 each. This approach has been widely hailed as innovative and effective.

For Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, every program must benefit the people. Beyond feeding, his Ramadan initiative also generated over 1,400 temporary jobs, particularly for women engaged in preparing meals for over 600,000 people across the feeding centers.

Beyond the feeding program, Governor Ahmad Aliyu has implemented policies aimed at lifting millions of Sokoto citizens out of poverty. His administration seeks to change the narrative of Sokoto State as a poverty-stricken state, a situation exacerbated by the eight “wasted” years of the immediate past government of Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s comprehensive efforts reflect a deep commitment to supporting the less privileged and strengthening religious institutions in Sokoto State. By reviving and expanding Ramadan feeding programs, providing substantial support to religious leaders and organizations, renovating places of worship, reactivating the Hisbah Board, and engaging the community, his administration exemplifies the integration of religious values into governance. These initiatives not only alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable populations during Ramadan but also foster unity, peace, and spiritual fulfillment across the state.

For Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Ramadan also provides an opportunity to express gratitude to the people of Sokoto State for their unwavering support and prayers for his administration. It is also a time for him to rededicate himself to executing more meaningful projects for the overall development of the state, in line with his 9-point Smart Agenda, which prioritizes the welfare of the people, the development of religious institutions, and the promotion of peace and prosperity.

His efforts to cultivate a generation of citizens who will extend Ramadan generosity in their own neighborhoods—allowing them to partake in the spiritual rewards of giving—deserve commendation.