Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and the Almajiri Challenge

By Mohammed Bwago

In many cities across Northern Nigeria, Sokoto State, the Seat of the Caliphate inclusive, it is a common sight to see students popularly known as Almajiri, who have been sent out to Islamiyas in pursuit of Qur’anic education away from their homes and their parents roaming the streets begging for food and alms, rather than studying. Almajiri originates from the Arabic word Almuhajiri, meaning emigrant or someone who migrates in search of knowledge. This concept is rooted in Islamic tradition, where individuals would travel far to seek knowledge, often from renowned teachers or institutions. The Almajiri system pre-dated the modern system of education and is as old as Islam in the country.

As currently practiced, the Almajiri education system remains a topic of intense discussion in Sokoto State and other parts of northern Nigeria, because of the abuse by many proprietors of the Islamic schools who have turned the well structured Islamic educational system upside. It’s not a recent phenomenon. The former Governor of Northern Region, late General Hassan Usman Katsina and former President Goodluck Jonathan, had made conscientious efforts to address the shortcomings that have plagued the system to no avail.

A Daniel in the person of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has come to judgement. The governor is determined to address the problems facing the system because it paints the religion in negative light and because the Almajirai, like other children, have a fundamental right to education.

General Katsina, recognized the importance of addressing the Almajiri issue and had warned the North of the looming danger it portends if the abuses are not addressed. Unfortunately, he was a lone voice in the wilderness until the likes of Governor Sokoto picked up the issue.

President Jonathan’s administration had attempted a reform of the Almajiri system. It built 50 Almajiri schools across the country, aiming to provide alternative education and skills training for the Almajiri children. But the effort fizzled out due to a faulty foundation, especially because of the failure to get the buy-in of key stakeholders. A grave mistake which the Sokoto State governor is making strident efforts to address by enlisting the support of the Sultanate and religious leaders in his effort to address the problem.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is no doubt determined to make a fundamental difference in addressing the age long problem that have plagued the Almajiri system and that has defied past efforts for several reasons. First, the governor’s 9-Point Smart Agenda includes improving on the general practice of Islam, the provision of functional mosques and well trained Imams to minister to adherents, and secondly as governor of Sokoto State, the seat of the caliphate, home of the Islamic reformer Usman Danfodio, he has a moral obligation to lead the way.

The other reasons are because the consequences of the abuse are far-reaching. Children who attend Almajiri schools often lack access to quality education, healthcare, and have been subjected to all sorts of abuses. This has no doubt perpetuated a cycle of poverty, as these children grow up to be unskilled and uneducated, with limited economic opportunities. It’s against this backdrop that Governor Sokoto has vowed to reform the system. The governor understands the consequences of lack of access to formal education and the fact that children who do not attend school are more likely to be illiterate, unskilled, and uneducated. The end result is the limit to the economic opportunities available to them and the perpetuation of the cycle of poverty.

Clearly, the lofty and overall objective of Governor Sokoto’s initiative is to ensure that the Almajirai acquires some skills,the Islamic and formal education, and to stop them from the street begging. And the governor needs the support of the Sultanate and religious leaders. Sokoto State, being the Seat of the Caliphate has a moral and historic duty to drive the reform.

From the failure of previous efforts, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto understands that in addressing the Almajiri issue, that it’s essential to balance the cultural significance of the Almajiri system with the need for modern education, by integrating Islamic education with formal education. And that partnering with the Sultanate and other stakeholders to effectively reformat the Almajiri system on a win-win basis is a must.

The governor thankfully understands the psychology of many families, which forces them to send their sons to Almajiri schools. The average Muslim views the Almajiri system as an essential part of their cultural and religious heritage and are desirous for their wards to learn from renowned scholars. Unfortunately, rather than learning the Quran, the mallams have turned the innocent children who came to learn into beggers. They are also known to rely on the children to contribute to their household income by begging for money and food.

In what ways does the Governor hope to make a difference? Since lack of community involvement was partly responsible for the failure of previous efforts to reform the Almajiri system, the governor has strongly indicated that the Sokoto state government would partner with the Sultanate and religious leaders to raise awareness about the importance of formal education and a return to the true Almajiri Education Programme.

The governor is also addressing the issue of overcrowded classrooms, understaffed schools, and lack of basic facilities in the state, which made formal education unattractive to parents.

In the two full budget cycles that he has superintended, the education sector got the lion’s share of government’s annual expenditure, peaking at 25 percent of the total outlay in the current year. This has led to substantial investment in educational infrastructure, including new schools, classrooms, and facilities, and the lack of access to formal education which have been identified as a significant challenge facing children in Sokoto State.

Moving forward, the governor might consider conducting a census of Almajiri schools and registering them. The government should also develop a curriculum that would be applicable to all schools to ensure uniformity.

Before now the Almajiri system wasn’t a problem because the migration was limited to towns or villages not far from their families and was a seasonal affair, which made them to focus on reading and recitation of the Holy Quran. So, the key in addressing the problems is a return to the status quo. From now henceforth, the scholars should be restricted to within their local government area and at most within their senatorial district. Because the problem arose due to a deviation from the norm. The Governor Sokoto administration has already commenced providing basic social amenities in the rural areas; and made huge investments in agriculture, which would hopefully reduce migration from the rural to urban areas.

There should also be banned from places, like markets, motor parks, restaurants, etc so they can concentrate on the Quranic studies for which they have been taken out of their villages.

The governor should also consider licensing teachers to ensure that they impact knowledge to the Almajiris and the funding of Islamic schools through the use of Zakkat and the support of well to do individuals. The establishment of department in the ministry for basic education, to oversee the Almajiri schools.

The state government should have a Zero tolerance for any Islamic school that breaches the guidelines.

For Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the reform of the Almajiri system is an imperative,because they are potential Human Resources which must be harnessed and tapped for national development. The recent partnership with Plan International Nigeria to reform the Almajiri education system to better reflect contemporary realities is a step in the right direction.

The Almajiri issue is complex and multifaceted, but Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is equal to the task. The estimated population of children of school going age who are out of the formal school system ,that are Almajiri is certainly scary and has grave implications for the development of the country, especially with unproven claims that they are easily recruited into crimes. He is improving access to formal education, implementing poverty reduction programs, integrating Islamic education with formal education, and partnering with the Sultanate and religious leaders to ensure that the system is reformed to achieve its goals- a functional Almajiri Education.