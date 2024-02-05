Governor Adeleke Salutes ex-Governor Oyinlola on his Birthday

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with a former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, celebrating his life of service and endearing contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

The Governor who acknowledges Prince Oyinlola as a fine administrator, noted that his exploits as the Military Governor of Lagos and a civilian Governor of Osun state left a pleasing taste of developments and impacts, hailing him as a suitable guidance for effective leadership and good governance.

“I celebrate my Leader and dear Egbon, Prince Olagunsoye Asola Oyinlola, on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. Prince Oyinlola is a perfect reflection of a sense of commitment to the people, dedicating over five decades to the service of the people in one capacity to the other,” the Governor was quoted to have noted in a congratulatory message.

“As a military man, Prince Oyinlola showed discipline and grit, participating in many efforts towards peace and stability of Nigeria and other African nations.

“And as a politician, Omooba Olokuku inspires a sense of service, demonstrating to anyone who is observant enough that politics is about service and making impacts.

“On this occasion of his birthday, I convey the heartfelt congratulations of the good people of Osun State to him and appreciate his modest contribution to the progress of the state.”

Governor Adeleke prays to God to bestow the grace of celebrating many more years on Prince Oyinlola while hoping that he will continue to be a great source of guidance in the quest of moving Osun state forward.