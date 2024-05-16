 Governor Adeleke Read Riot Act, Vows to Deal with Troublemakers

Governor Ademola Adeleke has warned against attempts to destabilize the peace and security of Igbajo by some group of people led by Prince Gboyega Famodun through conflicting Oroke festival days, directing security agencies to deal decisively with any trouble maker.

Reports at the disposal of the government indicated an attempt by a faction belonging to Mr Famodun to create conflict at Igbajo by fixing a different festival date from the one officially announced by the legal and officially crowned king of Igbajo, Oba Ademola Makinde. This effort is designed to create violence and crisis in the peaceful town of Igbajo.

As a government, we reiterate that the Monarch of Igbajo today is Oba Ademola Makinde and the May 23rd already fixed for the Oroke Day Festival remains the sacrosanct date for the popular cultural and traditionally significant event.

We note further that the Head of Igbajo traditional institution remains the present Owa of Igbajo, Oba Ademola Makinde and he is therefore empowered and entitled to fix the day for the Oroke festival. Actions of the Famodun faction is therefore against tradition and law and is therefore a nullity.

In a bid to forestall breakdown of law and order and in line with my responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state, I direct security agencies to enforce the holding of the Oroke festival on the official date of May 23rd and to ensure no gathering is held on May 19th set by any other faction.

The above directive and actions are taken to maintain peace and protect the ancient town from those hell bent on manipulating the traditional institution to destabilize the state”, the Governor was quoted as saying.