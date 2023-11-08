Governor Adeleke Greets Ex-Presidential Spokesperson, Reuben Abati At 58

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated a former Presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Reuben Abati, on the auspicious occasion of his 58th birthday, celebrating his remarkable impact in the field of journalism.

According to a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Spokesperson to the State Governor, Adeleke noted his admiration for Dr. Abati’s style of journalism, which is anchored on truth and genuinely informing the public, eulogizing the Arise TV lead presenter as a fearless voice in charge of a better society.

The Governor acknowledged Dr. Abati’s frank and objective analysis of topical issues, pointing out that his in-depth contributions have shone a light on important issues, canvased actions, and provided a feasible direction.

“I join friends, family, and well-wishers in celebrating one of the greatest minds in the field of journalism, Dr. Reuben Abati, as he turns 58 years old today. Dr. Abatti has not only made an indelible mark on the field of journalism but has also through a remarkable career, carved a niche for himself and served as a source of inspiration for countless individuals,” the Governor was quoted as saying in the congratulatory message.

“As Presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Abati showed class, admirably spotlighting his principal and the country in an acceptable manner. And as a presenter on Arise TV, he continues to make meaningful contributions that not just deepened our democracy, but also have a profound impact on our society.”

Governor Adeleke wished him a momentous celebration while praying to Almighty God to bless him with good health and a sound mind to continue to contribute to the country, particularly, in the journalism field.

