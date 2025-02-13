Governor Adeleke Flags off New Osogbo Stadium, Unveils Sport Agenda 

Governor Ademola Adeleke has flagged off the remodelling of Osogbo stadium to a world class status even as he unveiled the sport sector agenda of his administration.



The event which was held at the stadium also witnessed awards and presentation of cash gifts to accomplished sports men and women from Osun state.



The governor who was accompanied by top government officials and leading figures from the sport sector, said this project is not mere renovation but re-development and remodeling of the state sports stadium to attain global standard.

Assuring that his government has a big vision for Osun state with the best sporting facilities in the country, the Governor assured the public that “by the time we finish this development, the stadium will be a beautiful edifice to behold.

“Our dream is to build a stadium with capacity to host various sporting events such as the National sports Festival, National Youth Games and more importantly, to host some of our national teams including Super Eagles in their various continental and International matches”, he told the cheering crowd.

“The remodeling does not stop at the football pitch alone, where there will be three (03) major pitches of International standard, it will also include pitches for other games such as Volleyball, Swimming, Handball, Hockey, Basketball and a host of others.



“The remodeling will also include a befitting indoor sports hall, hostels for the athletes and a state-of-the-art 4-star hotel. We build revenue generation into the entire project to ensure sustainability with short and long term viability. We envisage a self – sustaining, holistic sporting infrastructure”, the Governor narrated.



The governor spoke further on his agenda for the sport sector: “Our administration has a fully articulated sport development agenda. As part of the implementation process, we are putting up strong institutional structures. I am happy to inform you that we have finalized the legal framework for creation of the Osun Sports Commission.

“This is to enhance harmonious development and administration of all games in the state. Additionally, our government is creating a Sport Trust Fund to ensure sustainable sport financing. The legal structure is almost finalized.

“Aside from working on infrastructure and policy framework, the welfare of sports men and women is also paramount in our agenda. Going forward, our government has decided to reward all athletes who made the state proud at various championships. They will be rewarded handsomely based on their level of achievement.



“We advised our budding and established athletes to train more and develop their skills. The Osun Sport sector is set for a silent revolution. Sport professionals should stay back in Osun to join the process.



“I make bold to inform you that the two (2) state owned teams namely; Osun United and Osun Babes Football Clubs are receiving greater attention and support from the government. Information reaching me indicated that they are doing well in their various leagues.



“On the issue of contract athletes and coaches, I have directed immediate action to study and remedy the situation. The Deputy Governor is to submit a report to me on the matter for further action”, the Governor said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Governor who doubled as the Commissioner for Sports Development, Prince Kola Adewusi in his address explained that the project has extensive facilities including two training pitches and specific facilities for all games.

Describing the unveiling as the beginning of sporting revolution in Osun state, Prince Adewusi said Osun will be ready to host national sport competitions

According to him, athletes who have ran away from the state will be encouraged to return home, vowing that Osun will take a frontline position in Nigeria sport space.

The project has a 12 month completion period.