Governor Adeleke Directs Security Agencies to Launch Special Operations over Situation in Ijeshaland

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has directed security agencies to launch special operations to arrest and prosecute cultists engaging in rivalry war across Ijeshaland.

Reacting to spate of violence and attacks in parts of the Eastern senatorial district, Governor Adeleke described the development as “shocking and reprehensible”, calling on the police service and other security agencies to act decisively to stop the cult clashes.

Lamenting the loss of lives of innocent residents, the Governor directed that the special operations should include intelligence gathering to arrest masterminds of the attacks, warning that “all perpetrators will face harsh reality of the law.

“I have been duly briefed on the developments in some parts of Ijeshaland. We will no longer tolerate actions capable of disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. We will not allow any group or individuals to use their internal wars to endanger public peace.

” This is a matter that threatens law and order. We must enforce the law and ensure peace without delay. This is one violence too many.

” I have directed the Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs to swing into action without delay. Violence and attacks must stop and perpetrators must be brought to book as urgently as possible”, the Governor instructed.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

