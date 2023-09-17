Governor Adeleke Declares Curfew in Orolu, Irepodun LGs

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reacted to the communal clash between Ilobu amd Ifon communities, imposing curfew on the affected communities to enforce law and order.

The notice of curfew conveyed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hin Kolapo Alimi reads as follows:

This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that Curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

The Curfew will start between the hours of 8pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

Governor Ademola Adeleke sued for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.

Signed:

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi

Commissioner for Information

And Public Enlightenment

