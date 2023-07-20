Governor Adeleke Conducts Swearing- in Ceremony for Commissioners, Reads Riot Act

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday swears in 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries, charging them to be efficient and effective in moving the state forward in line with his administration’s plans and policies.

While congratulating the newly appointed Commissioners, the Governor calls on them to discharge their duties diligently, listen to the concerns of the people and work towards addressing their concerns, adding that any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Governor Adeleke maintained that the commissioners are a product of stakeholders choice and are all merit based.

He said, “Our team of commissioners are therefore a product of stakeholders’ choices.

“It is important to affirm that my preoccupation throughout the process was a merit based pathway.

“This passion of mine for putting together qualified hands was reflected in the template the party applied throughout.

“Now that the team is assembled, let me share a brief about my vision for the state. I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So your goal must be real service to the people.”

Governor Adeleke stated further that it is expected of all commissioners to act with integrity and honesty, adding that no corrupt practice will be tolerated.

“I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services.

“As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“Above all, my leadership is about due process and rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.

“As you are coming on board, the task before us is enormous. We have a duty to turn our adversity into assets. We must re-engineer our economy, generate wealth, engage our youth, deepen our economic base, embrace the digital economy and implement our climate action agenda”, Governor Adeleke maintained.

The Governor promised to support and give a level playing ground to all commissioners adding that the five points agenda of the government should be focused on all ministries serving as a guide in all plans and projects.

“You will find in me a receptive and supportive head of administration.To harness our potentials and capacities, an executive retreat is in the making for all top appointees and officials.

“At that event, an expanded five point agenda of the administration will be a focus. We will leave the retreat better equipped to deliver on our mission and vision as a government.

“The people of Osun have high expectations from this administration. We have not and will not disappoint them. My team will redouble its efforts to deliver on our election promises. We will sustain our high performing rating”, he added.

Below is the full list of commissioners and portifolios:

1. Kolapo Alimi Esq- Commissioner for Information and public enlightenment.

2. Dosu Babatunde Esq – Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

3. Moshood Olagunju – Commissioner for youth Affairs

4. Hon. Soji Ajeigbe – Commissioner for Government Affairs and Protocol

5. Jimi Bada Esq – Commissioner for Justice & Attorney General

6. Mrs Ayo Awolowo – Commissioner for Women affairs

7. Hon. Eluwole Sunday Adedipo – Commissioner for Education

8. Hon. Olusesan Oyedele -Commissioner for transport

9. Dr BT Salam – Commissioner for Internal Integration and Special Duties

10. Hon. Olufemi Oroniyi- Commissioner for Water Resources

11. Prof Moruf Ademola Adeleke – Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning

12. Hon Maruff Dele Ayofe – Commissioner for Science Information Communications and Technology.

13. Mrs. Adenike Folasade Adeleke – Commissioner for Federal Affairs

14. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo – Commissioner for Commerce and Industries

15. Mr. Shola Ogungbile – Commissioner for Finance

16. Hon Tola Faseru – Commissioner for Agriculture

17. Barrister Jola Akintola – Commissioner for Health

18. Hon Mayowa Adejonrin – Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation

19. Hon. Festus Adeyemo- Commissioner for Energy.

20. Hon. Aderibigbe Rasheed – Commissioner for Home Affairs

21. Hon. Ojo Fafa Abiodun – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

22. Alh. Ganiyu Olaoluwa Asejere – Commissioner for a Rural Development and Community Affairs

23. Hon George Alabi – Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning

24. Hon. Bayo Ogunbangbe – Commissioner for Cooperatives and Empowerment

25. Hon. Biyi Odunlade – Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relation

••• His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke – Works

••• His Excellency Prince Kola Adewusi – Sports and Special Needs

