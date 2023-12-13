Governor Adeleke Arrives Nigeria, Says I’m Fit as Fiddle

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has arrived in Nigeria after a month of working vacation outside the country,

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state. “

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded with our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun”, the Governor reiterated to pressmen on his arrival.

