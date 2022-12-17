Governor Abubakar Sani Bello @55; A Man of Peace and Character, By Mary Noel Berje

Leadership is significant in so many ways as it inspires the Citizens to pursue their dreams and also defines the values and attitudes that promote respect for human life while

knowledge, wealth, fame, and humility are what everyone needs to succeed.

All these values and principles of success found some harmony in the life of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. These have also endeared him to be more successful in life and do not allow success to get to his head. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has remained humble amidst plenty, especially

because of his socio-cultural and family background This is the reputation of ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO, THE GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE”.

The story of a 55-year-old economist and entrepreneur, Abubakar Sani Bello who has had the privilege of supporting the public thrust out of the shared personal will and in adherence to the precept of his religion, is the story of the love a man has for the citizens of his State, having been inspired by their plight.

This is why Governor Abubakar Sani Bello an economist, intelligent and creative personality sees himself as a change agent whose primary vision is to chart an effective and sustainable development for the state, restore the faith of residents of the State and its political leaders, assure them of good governance and rekindle their faith in the State.

But as a realist, he never made commitments and promises he cannot fulfill. This principle has given him the leeway and latitude to fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate without reflecting, too much, on the covenant he has with them.

His enthusiasm to excel even within the broad constraints of financial resources has spurred him to look at the state within the purview of opportunity and enterprise.

Governor Sani Bello can be said to be a person of integrity, unassuming humility, visionary, smart, honest and of unblemished character, hence he has made a tremendous difference in building a virile society.

As a government, his administration has done its best in addressing the infrastructure deficit and knows that prosperity will place them where they rightly belong, even though it is not how big the projects are but how impactful it is on the people.

I know and believe that his simplicity and warmness to issues as presented especially as it concerns insecurity, a major challenge his administration is faced with, the Governor deserves big applause because, he followed up on the people with concern and passion, ensuring that the welfare of the people was attended to.

In all, we have our amiable and peace-loving Governor to appreciate for his quality leadership, going by the efforts made by his government on keeping tabs on issues as it affects governance and humanity, he has achieved success in building bridges in the home front, party and the country at large

My office is proud to be associated with you. As you clock fifty -five years, may your daily endeavors be accompanied by the boundless blessings of Allah

We celebrate you today and always the MAN AT THE CENTER OF THE NORTH CENTRAL STATES!!!

once again HAPPY 55TH BIRTH-DAY TO A CALM AND WELL-CALCULATED MAN OF THE YEAR !!!

Mary Noel Berje is the

Chief Press Secretary to

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello