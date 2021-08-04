Government suspends construction in Gombe new GRA Extension

 Gombe government has announced the suspension of erection of new buildings in Gombe New Government Reservation Area (GRA) halt the creation of unplanned neighbourhood in the .Dr Manasseh Jatau, the Governor and Chairman, Task Force on  Capital Development , stated  this on Tuesday in Gombe, while newsmen.Jatau, who spoke through Mr Julius Ishaya, Gombe Commissioner Information after their meeting with residents of the area, said the move became necessary ensure that the did not suffer the handicaps of an unplanned area.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the  Taskforce on State Capital Development Zone was inaugurated guide, direct and control development within the zone, as well as and ensure compliance with its development guidelines.Jatau said that the area was acquired by individuals with customary title deeds who went on start erecting buildings when the area had not been laid out by government proper development.The chairman said that following the new policy the special development zone, the Taskforce is in the process of integrating and incorporating the customary title deeds ownership into requirements government layouts.“

The area is  now in the centre of the city, hence the need to have layouts and that begins with taking census of the structures in the areaI; all forms of new construction should be suspended immediately,” he said.

He called residents of the area, not to panic  as the government was not there to take anybody’s land, to add value to what they had,  through giving the necessary requirements layouts should have.

He said the layouts were important because they gave  residents access to roads and other social amenities, and also granted residents new titles deeds that would serve as collaterals in future. Shuaibu Gidado , who represented the residents, said the community had agreed to the demand that they should stop constructions pending the time government would plan and mark out the area.He said the directive was appropriate and aimed avoiding a situation where there would be no proper layout when street were to be constructed.. (NAN)

