Government Promises Accurate, Verifiable Information – Idris





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has highlighted the importance of transparency and public trust in running government business. He stated that the Ministry prioritizes providing Nigerians with accurate and verifiable information and emphasizes the shift away from propaganda towards a fact-based approach to informing the public.



The Minister made the remark when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation for an oversight visit at Radio House, Abuja, on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

Idris expressed his sincere gratitude to the committee for their continued support, specifically commending the Committee Chair and members, alongside the Senate Committee, for their dedication to improving the ministry’s critical mandate, which is the effective communication of government activities and programs to the Nigerian people.



Furthermore, Minister Idris informed the committee of the establishment of regular ministerial press briefings, during which Ministers will directly address the nation on their respective ministries’ activities and programs, which aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the government.



In his remarks, Hon. Fatoba Olusola, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values, pledged to support the ministry in performing its duties more effectively in accordance with its mandate.



In attendance were members of the Committee and Directors of the Ministry.