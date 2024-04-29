Government places high premium on citizen engagement, says Information Minister

Photo above: The Hon. Minister Mohammed Idris (second, right) with Moremi Ojudu, SSAP South West (first, right), Abiodun Essiet, SSAP North Central (Extreme left), and Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, SSAP North West (third left) during a courtesy call by Senior Special Assistants to the President on Community Engagement on the Minister.





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, met with the Senior Special Assistants to the President on Community Engagement to strengthen their partnership and renew their commitment to disseminate information about government programs to communities nationwide. The event was held at the Minister’s office in Abuja.



Minister Idris emphasized the critical need to restore public trust, acknowledging its erosion as a significant barrier to effective communication and program implementation. He pledged to prioritize timely, honest, and patriotic communication, stating, “You cannot build trust when you tell people what they know to be obviously not true.”



He highlighted the vital role of the Senior Special Assistants in bridging the gap between the government and various communities. These representatives, he said, were appointed to “feel the pulse” of Nigerians and relay their concerns and feedback to the government.



Minister Idris stated that the Ministry will collaborate with them to ensure government programs and activities are effectively communicated and understood at the community level.



He informed them that the National Communication Team will travel across the country to directly engage with Nigerians, providing information and gathering feedback. He added that the Ministry will offer its available platforms to support the work of the Senior Special Assistants.

“The National Communication Team will also partner with the relevant Special Assistant for each community visit,” he said.



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision, according to Minister Idris, is for Nigeria to “recover lost ground” and achieve shared prosperity.



Earlier, the three Senior Special Assistants to the President on Community Engagement led by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, North West Zone, Hon. Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, recognized the critical role local engagement plays in reaching those at the grassroots.



He added that the Special Assistants came to seek collaboration with the Ministry to amplify program awareness.



“By partnering with the Ministry, we can leverage its communication channels to ensure these communities are informed about the government’s initiatives and achievements.”



This collaborative effort aims to bridge the information gap and ensure all citizens are aware of the programs and services available to them, he added.



In attendance were Senior Special Assistants to the President on Community Engagement from the North Central Zone, Abiodun Essiet, South West, Mrs. Moremi Ojudu as well as Chief Executive Officers of the agencies under the Ministry.