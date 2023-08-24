Government focused on restoring confidence of Nigerians – Idris Malagi, Minister of Information

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has reiterated the resolve of the government to restore the confidence of the citizenry by directly impacting their lives through tangible and credible policies and programmes.

He was speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting, on August 24, 2023, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Minister added that credible information dissemination, devoid of propaganda, will also reduce apathy and engender trust among the citizens, thereby reopening constructive conversation between the government and the people.

“It is this vision that will guide the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” He said.

He highlighted the role of NIPR in shaping public appreciation of the fundamental move by the government to reform society and charged the Institute to recommit to the greater good.

“In this age of information saturation, where every click and scroll adds to the noise, the role of public relations has never been more vital. We are the storytellers, bridge-builders, and custodians of reputation. In an era where trust can be shattered with a single misleading tweet, our integrity must remain unshakable.”

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Council, NIPR, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, welcomed the appointment of key members into positions of government, including that of the Minister of Information. He said this was an indication that the government recognizes the important role that members play in national development.

He noted that these were difficult times that required difficult decisions, drawing examples from the effects of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which, as he said, was well-intentioned but has taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of the average Nigerian. He said the Institute was ready to provide all necessary support through available channels.

The event was attended by public relations practitioners from across the country in preparation for the election of new council members.

