Government College Ughelli Old Boys Elect New Executive Council

Chief Akpomudje SAN, PGWW, GCUOBA Worldwide

Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association Worldwide has elected new officers to manage the association for the next two years. The election took place at the 78th Founder’s Day Reunion and AGM at the school which was held on Wednesday, January 18th 2023. The election was conducted and supervised by an election committee headed by Past President General Worldwide (PPGWW) Professor Ogbemi Omatete (1953 Class) with Mr Severin Ojukwu (1959 Class) as member and Mr Efe Feludu Kwakpovwe, Chairman of the 1989 Class as Secretary.

Those elected are Chief Albert Akpomudje SAN – President General Worldwide (PGWW), Dr (Engr) Alfred Okoigun – Vice President General (VPG) 1, Mr Gordons Egbedi – Vice President General 2, Olorogun Clement Djebah – Vice President General 3, Olorogun Dan Agbada – Vice President General 4, Pastor Wilson Egbodje – Secretary General, Mr Robert Oviri – National Treasurer, Mr Larry Ovwromoh – National Legal Adviser, Mr Obed Awowede – National Publicity Secretary, and Engr. Okosubide Mozimo – National Financial Secretary. The immediate past PGWW Arc (Chief) Charles Majoroh fnia will serve as Ex-Officio member.

The EXCO will serve from January 2023 to January 2025.