Governing Council promises to take FCE, Technical to next level

 Alhaji Adamu Muazu, Chairman of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the  Federal of Education (FCE) Technical, Akoka, Lagos, has assured of  improving the standards of education  in the .Muazu made the on Tuesday at the inaugural Staff Congregation with the 7th Governing Council organised by the FCE Technical, Akoka, Chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the  7th Council  include Dr Azeez Wahab (Provost FCE, Technical), Frank Ajobena (Member), Umaru Ede (Member) and  Ibe Ngozi (Member).Others include  Shittu Sherifat (National Commissioner for Colleges of Education (NCCF)), Dr  Taiwo Elegba (Nigeria Society of Engineers Representative (NSE)),  Dr Abiodun Lamidi (Academic Board Representatives), Prof. Omoruyi (UNIBEN Representative) and Mr Rasheed Dada (Secretary).Muazu, who described the staff of the as highly qualified, competent and motivating staff, also said that  their welfare would not be compromised.“Issues of establishments must be looked at right away.“We have among us necessary experts here ensure that we carry this great the next level and that, we can attain by giving priority welfare of all staff.“Also, we are made to understand are backlog of establishments issues; that is going to be our fist assignment, particularly those that have to do with the staff,” he said.He, however, enjoined the management and staff to reciprocate the gesture of the Governing Council by rededicating themselves to the service of the College to collectively attain a successful .“

was told that in the mode of operation, the management of this College does not have any problems with the staff, and that want continue.“As teachers, management staff and even us as Governing Council, all what we do and activities should revolve round the students because they are the reason we are here.“They need our support now. The core responsibility is train them as skilled manpower for the technological development of Nigeria and ensure that they come out from here with value,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wahab, in his speech, recognised the contributions of the 6th Governing Council.He, however, emphasised that the institution was the first College of Education in Nigeria and urged the present 7th Governing Council build on the achievements of its predecessors.The  provost of the FCE, Technical, Akoka,  assured the council members that staff and students are peaceful, accommodating and hard-.“You will not be disappointed in your general expectations.“The last  6th Governing Council did a lot here; even the issue that was on was resolved. They stabilised the college and we urge you build on that.“Your roles in the three years mandate by the Federal Government is clearly stated in the act that established this college, so we assure you of our corporation.“

We are so much interested in the welfare of students and staffers.“So, affecting them as the case may be,  will be brought to the council; the 2020 promotion and other vitals are waiting for your approval,” he explained.Wahab noted that students and staff have access to the council, but warned that they pass through the management of the college management.“Only unresolved issue can go to the council,” he added.NAN reports that the college’s  academic staff, non academic staff union, representatives of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education and Students Union were also present at the event. (NAN)

