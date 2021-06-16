Governing Council promises to take FCE, Technical to next level

Alhaji Adamu Muazu, Chairman of the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Technical, Akoka, Lagos, has assured of improving the standards of education in the college.Muazu made the promise on Tuesday at the inaugural Staff Congregation with the 7th Governing Council organised by the FCE Technical, Akoka, Chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the 7th Council include Dr Azeez Wahab (Provost FCE, Technical), Frank Ajobena (Member), Umaru Ede (Member) and Ibe Ngozi (Member).Others include Shittu Sherifat (National Commissioner for Colleges of Education (NCCF)), Dr Taiwo Elegba (Nigeria Society of Engineers Representative (NSE)), Dr Abiodun Lamidi (Academic Board Representatives), Prof. Omoruyi (UNIBEN Representative) and Mr Rasheed Dada (Secretary).Muazu, who described the staff of the College as highly qualified, competent and motivating staff, also said that their welfare would not be compromised.“Issues of establishments must be looked at right away.“We have among us necessary experts here to ensure that we carry this great college to the next level and that, we can attain by giving priority to welfare of all staff.“Also, we are made to understand there are backlog of establishments issues; that is going to be our fist assignment, particularly those that have to do with the staff,” he said.He, however, enjoined the management and staff to reciprocate the gesture of the Governing Council by rededicating themselves to the service of the College to collectively attain a successful tenure.“

I was told that in the mode of operation, the management of this College does not have any problems with the staff, and that I want to continue.“As teachers, management staff and even us as Governing Council, all what we do and activities should revolve round the students because they are the reason we are here.“They need our support now. The core responsibility is to train them as skilled manpower for the technological development of Nigeria and ensure that they come out from here with value,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wahab, in his speech, recognised the contributions of the 6th Governing Council.He, however, emphasised that the institution was the first College of Education in Nigeria and urged the present 7th Governing Council to build on the achievements of its predecessors.The provost of the FCE, Technical, Akoka, assured the council members that staff and students are peaceful, accommodating and hard-working.“You will not be disappointed in your general expectations.“The last 6th Governing Council did a lot here; even the issue that was on ground was resolved. They stabilised the college and we urge you to build on that.“Your roles in the three years mandate by the Federal Government is clearly stated in the act that established this college, so we assure you of our corporation.“

We are so much interested in the welfare of students and staffers.“So, matters affecting them as the case may be, will be brought to the council; the 2020 promotion and other vitals are waiting for your approval,” he explained.Wahab noted that students and staff have access to the council, but warned that they pass through the management of the college management.“Only unresolved issue can go to the council,” he added.NAN reports that the college’s academic staff, non academic staff union, representatives of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education and Students Union were also present at the event. (NAN)