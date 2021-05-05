The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is set to commence consultations with critical stakeholders across the six geo-political zones in furtherance of its democratic efforts to enhance the stability of the nation.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said this in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Secondus was quoted saying this when he received the former Minister of Information and National Orientation and founding National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, who recently returned to the party.

Secondus said that the party was also working on templates that would enable it to, within the ambit of laws, further harness suggestions from Nigerians on democratic means to tackle the festering insecurity.

He said that he was working on legal means to guarantee the safety of life and property as well as restore national stability and cohesiveness.

Secondus stressed that the main objective of the PDP was to ensure good governance, adding that it was imperative to tap from the wealth of experience of Gana.

He said that the party was glad that Gana was back to its fold, urging him to deploy his wealth of experience and intellect in the collective quest of well-meaning Nigerians to forge a direction for the nation.

Gana, speaking earlier emphasised that Nigeria “is in a dire strait”, adding that all hands must be on the deck to rescue the nation.

“Nigeria is on the brink. The economy is stagnated. There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood.

“The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power,” he said.

Gana commended Secondus-led leadership of the party for its efforts in stabilising the party, adding that he was happy to be back to the fold. (NAN)

