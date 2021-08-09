Governance: FCT Minister task APC leaders on continuity

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Sunday called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Area Councils to promote continuity in order to enhance good governance.

Aliyu made the call at a book presentation to mark the second year anniversary of the Chairman of Kwali area council in the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister commended the chairman of Kwali area council, Danladi Chiya, for the achievements recorded under the two years of his administration.

She noted that party leaders and supporters have a greater role to play in the re-emergence of any political office holder.

Aliyu, who frowned at the culture of one term for political office holders in Kwali area council, noted that one term was not enough to consolidate on the achievements of an incumbent.

The minister, therefore, called on the people of Kwali to break the political jinx.

“Indigenes and residents of Kwali area council, if you really want development and to make it to the next level, moving Kwali into the space of leadership in representing FCT, especially in the National Assembly.

“We must groom leaders that are equal to the occasion by strengthening them. Please avail your leaders the opportunity to serve you for a second term,” she appealed.

Aliyu appreciated the support of the party members and executives towards the re-emergence of all APC candidates in the forthcoming area council elections.

The minister tasked other critical stakeholders to go back to the drawing board to map out strategies that would give the party victory.

Responding, Chiya said the occasion was to x-ray the achievements or otherwise of his administration.

He said that his administration was open to constructive criticism that would bring development to the council.

The council boss, thanked the FCT Minister of State, for her leadership style and her determination to drive the area councils to greater heights.

He also appreciated the supports from other area council chairmen and party leaders.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...