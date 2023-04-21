Govern with fear of God – Lagos Dep.Gov. to politicians

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Dep. Gov. has urged leaders to relate with citizens with the fear of God, as governance is stewardship which would be accounted for on judgement day.

Hamzat made the appeal after observing the Eid-el-Fitri prayer on Friday at the Dodan barracks praying ground, Obalende, Lagos.

According to him, Muslims should reflect on the lessons learnt during the Ramadan and always put it into practice.

He urged Muslims and non Muslim alike to relate with one another with the fear of God and avoid hatred.

The deputy governor urged Nigerians to refrain from hate speeches, especially on social media platforms, eschew bitterness and other social vices.

He appealed to the people to uphold the acts of serenity and civility and say no to violence.

Earlier, in his Sermon, the chief Imam of Lagos state, Sheik Sulaiman Abou-Nolla urged Muslims to exhibit the spirit of forgiveness, being one of the significance of the month of Ramadan.

According to him, fasting teaches one discipline, good mannerism, humility and ways to be pious and sincere.

On leadership , he charged leaders on giving account of their stewardship and the position they occupied.

He said: “Political leaders should always remember that being elected into office is a divine call and as such, should deliver on their mandate with the fear of God.”

He, thereafter, prayed for the peace of the nation as well as Lagos state, and also for economic prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries present at the Eid-el-fitri praying ground are: the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.

Others are former commissioner of police in Lagos state, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, the Oba of Lagos and Oba Rilwan Akiolu represented by the white caps chiefs among others.

NAN also reports that the Eid-el-fitri celebration marks the end of 30 days spiritual rebirth of Muslims as commanded by Allah in fulfillment of the fourth pillars of Islam. (NAN) (