Gov. Zulum appoints new CMD for Borno hospitals management board

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Arab as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD), of the state Hospital Management Board.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau in Maiduguri.

Gusau said Arab will take over from Dr Muhammad Aminu who has been appointed as a Permanent Secretary.

“Arab is a 57-year old medical professor with specialty in pediatrics, gastroenterology, herpetology and nutrition.

“He was the head of the Paediatric Gastroenterology, Herpetology and Nutrition / Infectious diseases specialist clinic of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) before his appointment.