Gov. Zulum apologises over his emotional outbursts, shortcomings

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Thursday apoligised to Borno citizens over his emotional outbursts and shortcomings while presiding over governance of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had on Tuesday stormed some filling stations accused of hoarding fuel in Maiduguri, a development that led to an outburst by the governor.

Zulum, who made the plea in a live broadcast at the Government House in Maiduguri, described his emotional outbursts and other shortscomings as a characteristic of any frustrated or concerned human being.

He lamented that he could not hold back his emotion to see people trying to capitalise on the plight of the poor citizens to extort and bring more hardship to them.

He said that since he came on board, the government was working tirelessly to restore total peace in the state.

“We are doing all this to ensure that people engage in their socioeconomic activities and farming. We are working to ensure that the people return back to their homes in a dignified manner.

“I have taken all the comment from well-meaning individuals in good faith and I will ensure that I heed to all advices to ensure good governance and better quality of life for our people.

“While I hold no grudge against anyone, I sincerely seek for your forgiveness for the shortcoming. I want this administration to be principally people centred goal base.

“Our doors are widely open for consultations for meaningful advice to take our state to the next level.

“I thank everybody for the concern shown for my life personally and the administration. I assure you that we will do all it takes to ensure better quality of life for our people and promote prosperity of our state.

“Let us continue to pray for peace to return to our state and seek protection from Coronavirus and many other calamity that may befall the state,” Zulum urged. (NAN)