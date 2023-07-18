Gov. Yusuf appoints 15 special advisers 

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of 15 special advisers to help drive his administration.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

According to the statement, retired Col. Abubakar Garin Malam is appointed as the Special Adviser, Disaster Management; Malam Usamatu Salga – Religious Affairs I; and Abduljabbar Muhammad Umar – Investment and Public Private Partnership.

Others are Aminu Ibrahim, Special Adviser, Solid Minerals; Nura Hussain – Commerce; Jamilu Abbas – Cooperative Groups; Muhammad Yusuf – National and International Public Relation; and Balarabe Gaya – Special Intervention Programmes.

Others are Isyaku Danja, Special Adviser, Assembly Matters; Baffa Sani Gaya – Labour Matters; Abdullahi Shehu – Environmental Sanitation; Umar Gama – School Feeding Programme; and Habibu Elyakub – Vocational Education Development.

Similarly, the statement said Jamilu Dambatta is appointed as Special Adviser Publicity, and Umar Akawu – Abuja Liason Office.

It said that all the appointments took immediately effect. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

