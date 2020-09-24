Gov. Yahaya pledges more support to sustain peace in Gombe

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has pledged to give all support to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Yahaya made the pledge when Brig.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Acting General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, paid him a courtesy visit in Gombe on Thursday.

He stated that without peace, efforts of government in developing the state would not be visible.

“Without peace retrogression will set in and there will be no impact of the developmental efforts of the government,” he said.

He said his administration would continue to support efforts toward sustaining the peace in the state, adding that the job of maintaining peace was a complimentary task for all stakeholders.

He added that his administration would give anything needed to see that peace continued to reign in the state to ensure that the state did not experience the same security challenges being faced by states in the Northeast sub-region.

“We cherish peace and we love peace more than anything so if we need to surrender everything to get peace, we shall do that,” the governor said.

Yahaya tasked the Division to interact more with the people on matters of security so as to get more solutions on how to resolve some of security challenges of the state.

While commending the army in its efforts to maintain peace in the state, the governor charged it to double efforts so that the state would not experience what other states in the subregion were experiencing.

On his part, Danmadami commended the governor’s efforts in ensuring that the peace in the state was sustained through his administration’s approach in carrying all stakeholders along.(NAN)