Gov. Umahi wants journalists, security operatives to undergo COVID-19 test

Share the news













Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed journalists and security personnel covering his activities and the state government’s meetings to go for COVID-19 tests.

Umahi gave the directive on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, saying that it was just “for us to free ourselves”.

The governor, while thanking journalists for their supports in the fight against the deadly virus, said that being negative did not make someone not to contact the virus.

“The supports from journalists has helped us in the fight against COVID-19, as we have come to live with this situation until it pleases God to show us mercy.

“Until then, we will see how we will re-open our lives’ activities in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“You should be careful and choose where you go while minding the surfaces you touch, the ones you can avoid.

“I don’t even touch every surface in my house, but above all, our faith in God and no one should be afraid,” he said.

The governor expressed his pleasure that most victims of the disease in the state were recovering, noting it was surprising that the state had recorded 142 cases.

“I never knew when we passed 100 cases, so I demanded to know the distribution.

“Hopefully, we will meet on June 10 to review the situation, and tell you our arrangement for COVID-19,” he said.

Umahi said that the state government might be forced to stop all works to ensure that the 13 general hospitals across the state were renovated.

“We should make them ready for COVID-19 treatment centres, and we believe that our God will help us to achieve that,” he said. (NAN)

Related