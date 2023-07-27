Gov. Uba Sani says newly-unveiled ShopRite in Kaduna will provide economic opportunities

By Hassana Yakubu

The Governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, has officially unveiled a ShopRite outlet to commence business activities in the state.

In an interview on Thursday shortly after he unveiled the organization, the governor said ShopRite would provide economic opportunities to the people and give farmers some opportunities.

According to him, some of the items, like fruits, were sourced locally which will help to boost the “economy of our local farmers”.

While creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for young people, the governor said the investment, one of the biggest in Nigeria, will bring prosperity to the state.

Sani also appreciated the former governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for initiating the project in the state

According to him, as a government, “we will continue to give our support to ShopRite with a comfortable atmosphere to be able to succeed and do their business.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the ShopRite outlet which is located at Galaxy Mall, contains retail stores of different sizes, restaurants, cinema halls, and a major anchor tenant (ShopRite).

Other facilities in the place include gate-house, parking pay points, water treatment building, restrooms and 505-capacity car park to ensure a wholesome experience for all residents and visitors.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

