Gov. Sule urges new Aren Eggon to rule with fear of God

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged the new Aren Eggon, retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari, to rule his people with the fear of God in the interest of peace and national development.

Sule made the call while recieving the new Aren Eggon with his entourage on a “Thank You” visit in Lafia on Wednesday.

The governor said that the importance of unity and peace to the development of any community and state would be an understatement.

“I want to urge you to lead your people with the fear of God as your selection process was widely accepted by the entire Eggon Nation,” the governor said.

Sule appreciated the Aren Eggon and his entourage for the visit and assured of his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and due process for the overall development of the state.

The governor emphasised that the selection of the new Aren Eggon was carried out in line with the strict policy of transparency under his administration.

Sule prayed for good health, wisdom and long life for the paramount ruler.

He also called on the Eggon nation and other people of the state to support his administration to succeed and to enjoy more dividends of democracy

The governor pledged to continue to provide an inclusive leadership in the state.

Earlier, the new Aren Eggon, who was a former Chief Judge of the state, explained that the visit was to appreciate the governor for approving his selection as new Aren Eggon.

Ubangari appreciated the governor for providing good leadership to the entire state.

The first class traditional ruler however called on his subjects and other residents of the state to support the governor to succeed.

Speaking with newsmen after the visit, Mr David Abuluya, the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association ( ECDA) Worldwide, assured the Aren Eggon of his continued readiness to support him to succeed.

“We are in Government House in solidarity of our Aren Eggon, Justice Ahmed Ubangari (rtd), who came to thank the governor for the selection of Aren Eggon.

“I want to assure that I will continue to work with Aren Eggon, stakeholders of Eggon nation and other people in promoting peace and unity in the state,” Abuluya said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit had in attendance Amb. Isaac Kigbu, President, Eggon Youth Movement (EYM); title holders, stakeholders, youths and women.

NAN recalls that on May 5, Gov. Abdullahi Sule approved the appointment of Ubangari as the new Aren Eggon.

Sule gave the approval shortly after being presented with the report of the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the selection of the new Aren Eggon. (NAN)

