Gov. Sule task contractors on speedy completion of work at Lafia Stadium

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on the contractors handling the laying of artificial turf at the Lafia stadium project, to speed up work and complete it within the stipulated time.

A statement by Eche Amos, Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said the governor said this while inspecting installation of turf at the stadium on Friday in Lafia.

Sule urged the contractor, Reform Sports West Africa handling the project not to compromise on the quality of the work.

” This is to ensure that quality work is delivered,” he said

The governor said that after its completion, the facility would provide the ambience for more sporting activities on the pitch.

He commended his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, and the Ministry for ensuring that the project was s given the desired attention.

On his part, the site supervisor of the company, Ibrahim Bidex, assured the governor that the remaining portion of the field, would be laid with the turf within the shortest possible period

He said that this to allow the return of sporting activities at the stadium`s pitch,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government signed the renovation contract with the company on Jan. 29, 2022.(NAN)