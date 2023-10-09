Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa LGA commissioner

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has nominated Mr Abubakar Akum from Nasarawa LGA as a commissioner-nominee to replace Mr Aliyu Ahmed, former Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Speaker of thed state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced this at plenary on Monday in Lafia.

Abdullahi said the nomination of Akum followed the appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) by President Bola Tinubu.

“His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has forwarded the name of Abubakar Akum as Commissioner and Member, State Executive Council to represent Nasarawa LGA.

“Akum is a person with proven antecedent, experience and commitment to the progress of the state.

“His Excellency looks forward for the speedy consideration and confirmation of the nominee,” the speaker said.

He directed the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the close of work on Oct. 10 and appear for screening on Oct . 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that in September, Tinubu approved the appointment of Mr Aliyu Ahmed, the former state Commissioner for LG and Chieftaincy Affairs, as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of NCFRMI. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

