Gov. Sule recommits to good governance

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has renewed his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Sule said this on Sunday in reception in honour of Chun Mada, Mr Samson Gamu Yare, to commemorate his 60th birthday and10 years anniversary on the throne in Akwanga.

Sule, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, while congratulating the Chun Mada, urged the people of the state to eschew erhnic and religious politics in the interest of peace and development.

The governor commended the first class traditional ruler for promoting unity and peace amongst his people and called for its sustenance.

“As people we must continue to live in peace. We must remain united and support the government to succeed,” he said.

The governor also assured the people of his administration’s commitment to provide palliatives to the people of the state in order to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in the country.

On his part, Rep. Jonathan Gaza, member representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona at the House of Representatives, who is the Chairman of the occasion, described the Chun Mada as a peace builder and promoter.

Gaza, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Solid Minerals, appreciated Gamu Yare for promoting unity, peace as well as Mada cultural heritage.

The lawmaker assured the traditional ruler of his support to succeed.

In his Keynote address, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, a stakeholder of Mada nation, also congratulated the Chun Mada for celebrating his 60th birthday and 10 years on the throne.

Ayuba, who was represented by Sen. John Danboyi urged Mada nation to continue to unite and embrace peace for the overall development of the nation and the country at large.

“We need unity and peace to grow as no nation grow without peace,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage, rejoiced with the Chun Mada and assured him of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council support at all times.

The emir of Lafia, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, called on the people of Mada nation to continue to support the Chun Mada to succeed.

In his welcome address, Alhaji Safiyanu Andaha, the Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council, commmeded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides in the area.

Andaha prayed for more sound heath, God’s blessings and favour to the Chun Mada.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of myself and the good people of Akwanga Local Government, I want to welcome you and wish you peaceful stay,” he said.

The council boss assured the governor of his loyalty and support at all times.

Responding, the Chun Mada said that the Thanksgivng was to appreciate God over his life.

He appreciated the governor for appointing Mada sons and daughters into various government positions.

The first class traditional ruler wished all the guests journey mercies to their various destinations. (NAN)

