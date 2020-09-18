Gov. Sule inaugurates conflict management committee

Share the news













Gov. Sule of Nasarawa has inaugurated the state’s Conflict Management Alliance committee (SCOMA) to help in improving conflict management and broaden societal participation.

Sule, while inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Lafia, said it would among other things help in conflict prevention and management.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Mr Aliyu Mohammed, said his administration had put in place necessary measures to contain conflicts and strengthen intelligence gathering.

He said the inauguration of the committee was also in line with his administration’s promise to secure lives, property and prompt response to security challenges,

Sule described security as the bedrock of harmonious coexistence and socio – economic development, saying that his administration had since the inception, made several efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Sule said that members of the committee were drawn from security agencies, Civil Society Organisations, media, the state House of Assembly as well as people living with disabilities based on competence.

He charged the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them while discharging their responsibilities.

He also commended the various security agencies for living up their constitutional responsibility of protection lives and property of people in the state.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Mrs Ene Obi, Country director, Actionaid Nigeria, said her organisation in partnership with Global Peace Development and Beacon Youth Initiative had supported and strenghtened structures in communities for conflict resolution.

Obi said that such structures in communities and local government areas were creating an enabling environment for prevention of violent extremism in the state.

She added that the same partnership had brought about the inauguration of the State Conflict Management Alliance (SCOMA).

According to her, it is aimed at improving conflict management mechanism by encouraging broad societal participation and oversight of conflict management in Nasarawa state.

Obi, who decried the level of insecurity in the country, said the structures such as SCOMA would influence policy and practice changes that would promote conflict resolution, stability and reconciliation.

“We are optimistic that this peace and security architecture will contribute in improving capacity and effectiveness to respond to violence and promote peaceful coexistence.

The country director also said that SCOMA would create an increased collaboration between relevant institutions toward non violent resolution of conflict in the state. (NAN)

