Gov. Sule inaugurates boundary commission members

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has inaugurated the Commissioner and members of the State Boundary Commission as well as the Chairman and members of the Governing Council of the State College of Education, Akwanga.

Sule inaugurated the two bodies at a ceremony, which held at the late Aliyu Akwe Doma banquet hall, Government House, on Thursday.

The governor stated that it became necessary to constitute the commission because of border issues between Nasarawa and its neighbours, as well as within local government areas of the state.

Sule said the commission would assist the state to resolve internal disputes and ensure demarcation of boundary lines between and within local governments areas having such issues.

According to the governor, the commission is also expected to establish synergy and collaboration with the National Boundary Commission, toward resolving long standing inter-state boundary disputes.

On the College of Education governing council, Sule said it was reconstituted following recommendation of the investigative committee earlier put in place to look into the lingering crisis at the institution.

The governor directed the council to liaise with the interim administrator of the college, as well as study government views and decisions on previous panels, including the recent investigative committee.

Sule further directed the council to fill all vacancies created in the management of the institution within the shortest possible time, in line with the law establishing the college.

The Nasarawa boundary commission has Ibrahim Obyokpa Aliyu Keana as Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, while Dr Ishay Agidi-Awotu will chair the governing council of the COE Akwanga. (NAN)