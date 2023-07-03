Gov. Sule hosts lawmakers, pledges resolution of crisis

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the leadership crisis rocking the state House of Assembly will soon be over.

He assured that ending the impasse would pave way for normal legislative proceedings and for the overall development of the state.

Sule said this when he played host to members of the 7th Assembly led by the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on a Sallah homage at the Government House Lafia on Monday.

He congratulated the speaker and his colleagues for the successful celebration of Eid-el-Kabir and wished them well while discharging their legislative duties.

Sule considered their visit timely, saying it is one which goes in line with the spirit of the festive period.

The governor said the people of the state were eager to see their representatives legislate on matters that affect the socio-economic development of their areas and the state at large, against subjecting themselves to leadership crisis.

He informed the legislators about the breakthroughs being recorded in the investment front as seen in the 100 million dollars investment by a lithium mining company in Onda area of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Earlier, the speaker said that the visit was to rejoice with the governor on recording a successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Abdullahi reaffirmed their support to the governor to achieve purposeful leadership and for peace, unity and progress to reign supreme in the state.

“Your Excellency, we are here to felicitate and congratulate you on the successful Sallah celebration and to assure you of our continued synergy and support for you to succeed,” he said.

The speaker also affirmed the support of the legislature for the successful implementation of the policies and vision of Sule’s administration.

He called on the people of the state to support the government of the day, both at the national and state levels, as well as remain committed to constituted authorities. (NAN)

