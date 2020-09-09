Gov Sule approves substantive Registrar for Isa Mustapha Agwai I Poly

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Mr Zamani Ibrahim, as the substantive Registrar of the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia.

The Chairman Governing Council of the Institution, Dr Sani Mohammed- Bako, announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mohammed-Bako said Ibrahim’s appointment takes effect from Sept. 13.

The governing council charged the newly appointed Registrar to live above board in moving the institution forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until Ibrahim’s new appointment, he was the Deputy Registrar at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

NAN reports that the state government changed the name of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic (NASPOLY) to Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, on April 25. (NAN)