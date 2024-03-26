Gov Sule approves N500m for health insurance in 2024

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has approved N500 million as the counterpart fund to Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) for 2024 fiscal year, to provide affordable healthcare services to the people.

Dr Gaza Gwamna, State Commissioner for Health made the disclosure at the flag-off of NASHIA enrollment exercise for the Judiciary staff of Nasarawa on Tuesday in Lafia.

The commissioner explained that already, N250 million out of the money had been released to ensure that enrollees into the state’s health insurance scheme had unhindered access to healthcare services in all the facilities across the state.

He hinted that the balance of the N250 million would soon be released.

“We are committed to ensuring better healthcare services, as such, you have nothing to worry about and you can seek care in any of your chosen medical facilities anytime,” he added.

The commissioner also lauded, Justice Aisha Bashir, Chief Judge (CJ) of Nasarawa, Jimoh Musa, State Chairman and Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) for making the enrollment of judiciary staffers a reality after many years of struggle.

Gwamna said that only three per cent of the salaries of civil servants were deducted, adding that the counterpart from the state government augmented amount payable by an enrollee.

“Despite the increase in the cost of healthcare services, only three per cent is deducted as contribution for the insurance because of the government’s commitment to the health of our people,” he added.

The commissioner said that the best of service are rendered to enrollees, adding any report of poor services should be channeled to the agency for prompt action.

“You should know your rights and entitlements and always speak out when they are denied by any service providers,” he said.

On his part, Dr Yahaya Ubam, Executive Secretary of NASHIA said over 87 per cent of civil servants in the state had already enrolled into the scheme.

He said that the agency was doing everything possible to ensure that the remaining civil servants were captured, noting that enrollment into the scheme was mandatory for all civil servants.

He also called on private persons, groups and politicians to register, especially indigent people in their areas in order to complement the effort of the government toward ensuring attainment of universal health coverage.

In her remarks, Justice Aisha Bashir, Chief Judge of the state described the insurance scheme as a laudable programme saying it is best way to access qualitative healthcare services.

The CJ, who doubles as Chairman Judiciary Service Commission (JSC), said that the arm was spending a lot in the past to assist staff with health challenges.

“This will help us to save a lot of money and will be channeled to other areas of need to better the working condition of staffers,” she added.

On his part, Jimoh Musa, JUSUN Chairman, thanked the CJ and other management staff for their support, which he said, made it possible for the judiciary staffers to join the scheme.

He called on his members to report any poor services at any facility of NASHIA to the union for prompt action. (NAN)

By Sunday John