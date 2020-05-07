Gov Sule appoints D-G, Nasarawa Bureau for Procurement

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Dominic Bako, as the Director General (D-G), of the newly established state’s Bureau for Public Procurement.

The governor made the announcement during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Lafia.

Sule said that the establishment of the bureau was to ensure transparency and accountability in public procurement process in the state.

The governor said that with the appointment of a Director General, the bureau was set to begin operation in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to the public and development partners.

Sule said that Bako was appointed on merit based on his track records in public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that before his appointment, Bako was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Finance and Economic Planning.

Bako was also a former permanent secretary, Head of Civil Service and Commissioner of Finance under the Governor Umaru Al-Makura-led administration.

NAN recalls that the governor had on April 24, signed the procurement bill into law, which paved the way for the establishment of the state’s procurement bureau. (NAN)