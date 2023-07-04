Gov Sule appoints chairman, members of  Teachers Service Commission

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointments of Mr Mohammed Abubakar Gada as Chairman of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in the state.

He also appointed a former member of the State House of Assembly representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency, Mr Labaran Shafa, as Secretary with four others as Commission members

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu on Tuesday in Lafia.

The statement said the appointments were anchored on the attainment of the Sule administration’s policy goal on quality education in the state.

The statement said that the appointment was in furtherance to the commitment of the present administration to enhance recruitment, promotion and discipline of teaching staff in the state’s secondary schools towards the attainment of its educational goals.

” Members of the Commission include Ahmadu Saidu Salihu from Lafia LGA and Baba Sadas Wasa from Akwanga LGA While Mr. Francis Bitrus from Kokona LGA and Alh. Yusufu Adamu Idasho from Obi LGA were appointed as Part Time Members,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the chairman and members of the commission will be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.(NAN)

